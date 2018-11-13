The draft of the 2020 U.S Census has been released, and it does not include a measure for LGBTQ people. Many groups have fought for the census to include questions about sexual orientation, for no past census has ever included queer representation.

When an earlier draft was released, it did include sexual orientation questions, but they were later deemed as a mistake by the U.S Census Bureau, according to a statement they made to NBC News.

The LGBTQ community deserves to be recognized in the 2020 census. Everyone should count. https://t.co/MvuGL3aUUz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 23, 2018

“The subjects planned for the 2020 Census and American Community Survey report released today inadvertently listed sexual orientation and gender identity as a proposed topic in the appendix. This topic is not being proposed to Congress of the 2020 Census of American Community Survey. The report has been corrected.”

The problem with the lack of queer inclusivity is that without the understanding of the amount of queer people in the country, the government will lack the understanding of the importance of queer rights.

Under the Obama administration, a few democrats and republicans initiated the LGBT Data Inclusion Act. This would require federal companies to collect data on the sexual orientation of Americans. However, under the Trump presidency, these efforts have not been continued.