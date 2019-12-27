That’s right, the end of an era is upon us and the party eve has arrived. As we ring in the new year, and hopefully say goodbye to some of the horrendous realities of the 2010s, the city of Denver will be going out in style. Here are some ideas on how to make the last night of 2019 super duper queer and deliciously decadent!

Against Me! at Summit

Head to Summit Denver on NYE and hang with Laura Jane Grace and Against Me! alongside Sincere Engineer and Plasma Canvas as you Thrash Unreal and sing along to Transgender Dysphoria Blues.

Video Extravaganza with the Mama Bear

Get over to Denver Sweet to hear Mama Bear DJ Sinna-G spinning the best songs and videos from every era. Watch the balloon drop in style while you revisit classic videos all night long in the dance-iest remixes.

Erotic Poetry Festival

Turn up the heat at The Mercury Café at the 25th Anniversary of the Erotic Poetry Festival. Some of Denver’s finest poets take to the stage to surprise, titillate, and excite. Also featuring Belly Dancers and the Oriental dance of Mila Popovich.

Silent Disco

Get lit at Denver’s Union Station with the Silent Disco in the Great Hall of the historic train depot. Then, slip into the roarin’ twenties with the VIP Speakeasy for midnight cocktails.

For the Young, and Old

Hit the sack before midnight with Noon Year’s Eve at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus.

Lipgloss with Retrofette

Get shiny at Bar Standard/ Milk Bar with Retrofette for Lipgloss, the alternative NYE dance party. With two floors and six rooms of dance music, everything from darkwave synthpop, to goth, and deathrock will be helping you mosh your way into the new decade.

Stand Up for Your Life

Laugh yourself to death at Improv Comedy Club with mortuary specialist turned stand up comedian Shuler King. For King, the road to comedy has been anything but ordinary, which is exactly what makes his material so damn funny. From the deep south, working in an industry that puts folks six feet under really brings an entirely new perspective to killing it.

Salsa Masquerade Ball

Dance your cares away at La Rumba with their Salsa Masquerade Ball. For those who are eager to get naughty on the dance floor draped in sexy mystery, this space has a home for you this New Year’s Eve.

Sober Eve

Keep it classy and dress to the nines on South Broadway with Bar Zero, TPAS CO, and Phoenix at Sober Eve party. With a delicious combo of amazing food and crafty mocktails, bring on the new year in the style of hangover free!

Decadence

Get sinful at the Colorado Convention Center for the final Decadence global dance fest of the decade. The largest New Year’s Eve dance celebration returns to the Colorado Convention Center for two spectacular nights of extravagance as thousands of music lovers gather to dance to the biggest electronic artists in the world like Bassnectar, Tiësto, and Zed’s Dead.