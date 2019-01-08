Log In Register
After being sworn in as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi promised to ban discrimination against queer folks.

According to New Now Nextduring her gavel acceptance speech, Pelosi announced that she will be prioritizing the passing of the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Civil Rights act and solidify protections for LGBTQ people.

“This House will take action on overdue legislation that has bipartisan support in the Congress and across the country,” Pelosi said, according to New Now Next. “We will make America fairer by passing the Equality Act to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

“The American people elected a Democratic majority,” she added. “We are proud that so many new LGBTQ members… represent every corner of our country. LGBTQ members look like America: They’re mothers, business owners, people of color, and members of the native nations.”

The bill currently has bipartisan support and is suspected to pass the House, but could stall out in the Republican-controlled Senate.

In her speech, Pelosi also criticized the proposed trans military ban and noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

“We must finally give sexual orientation and gender identity the full civil rights protection they deserve,” she said.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

