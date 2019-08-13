Beginning July 1, 2020, the state of Illinois will see a more comprehensive curriculum come to K-12 grade school history classes.

CNS reported that Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law last week that will mandate the inclusion of LGBTQ history teaching to students in the midwestern state, specifically emphasizing the “roles and contributions” of queer folks in the state as well as national history.

The law states that public school districts and state-recognized, non-public schools must use authorized textbooks which “include the roles and contributions of all people protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act and must be non-discriminatory as to any of the characteristics under the Act.”

Now joining three other states, including California, Colorado, and New Jersey in making such amendments to the school code, the law also further requires that any textbooks purchased with grant funds be non-discriminatory.

State Senator Heather Steans, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement to The Hill that, “one of the best ways to overcome intolerance is through education and exposure to different people and viewpoints.”

While the national temperature of including LGBTQ historical representation is still hot and cold across the country, states continue to progress and take matters into their own hands.