Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Beginning July 1, 2020, the state of Illinois will see a more comprehensive curriculum come to K-12 grade school history classes.

CNS reported that Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law last week that will mandate the inclusion of LGBTQ history teaching to students in the midwestern state, specifically emphasizing the “roles and contributions” of queer folks in the state as well as national history.

The law states that public school districts and state-recognized, non-public schools must use authorized textbooks which “include the roles and contributions of all people protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act and must be non-discriminatory as to any of the characteristics under the Act.”

Now joining three other states, including California, Colorado, and New Jersey in making such amendments to the school code, the law also further requires that any textbooks purchased with grant funds be non-discriminatory.

State Senator Heather Steans, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement to The Hill that, “one of the best ways to overcome intolerance is through education and exposure to different people and viewpoints.”

While the national temperature of including LGBTQ historical representation is still hot and cold across the country, states continue to progress and take matters into their own hands.

Previous ArticleLas Vegas Halted Threats of Hate Crime
Next ArticleMeet Me @ The Altar are Changing the Pop Punk Music Scene
Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.