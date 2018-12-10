Lesbians, queer folks, women who love women, and general Ellen fans, rejoice! She’s finally back; this new Netflix trailer release makes it official.
There’s a lot more to this holiday special than jokes, however. According to New Now Next, it celebrates her return to comedy after 15 years off. She also tackles heavy and serious topics in the special, such as how coming out as a lesbian caused her to loose her sitcom but become a queer cultural icon.
Relatable will be streamable for Netflix subscribers on December 16, so get ready to make some serious couch time for the lesbian guru.