Cheers already solidified the idea that you can tell anything to your friendly, neighborhood bartender, but this mom took that concept to a whole new idea.

According to her post on Facebook, Kara Coley, bartender at Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi, received a call from a mother who had just learned that her son was gay, and wanted to make sure she did the right thing. She outlined the whole conversation for her followers:

Lady on phone: Is this a gay bar?

Me: well we are a everybody bar, but yes, mostly gay.

Lady: can I ask you a question?

Me: sure

Lady: Are you gay?

Me: Yes, ma’m.

Lady: What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you a came out?

Me: Umm…

Lady: My son just came out to me and I don’t want to say anything that may mess him up in the head.

Me:well I think that you should just make sure he knows that you love and accept. Wait, do you accept it?

Lady: well umm yes, if that’s what he wants.

Me: You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be ok from there!

Lady: Okay, well thank you!

Me: You are very welcome and good luck!

If this exchange is any indication, this bartender just pointed her in the our wayward mom in the right direction, and a beautiful, nurturing relationship with her queer son will ensue. Thanks Kara, and thanks mom!