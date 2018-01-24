Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Cheers already solidified the idea that you can tell anything to your friendly, neighborhood bartender, but this mom took that concept to a whole new idea.

According to her post on FacebookKara Coley, bartender at Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi, received a call from a mother who had just learned that her son was gay, and wanted to make sure she did the right thing. She outlined the whole conversation for her followers:

Lady on phone: Is this a gay bar?
Me: well we are a everybody bar, but yes, mostly gay.
Lady: can I ask you a question?
Me: sure
Lady: Are you gay?
Me: Yes, ma’m.
Lady: What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you a came out?
Me: Umm…
Lady: My son just came out to me and I don’t want to say anything that may mess him up in the head.
Me:well I think that you should just make sure he knows that you love and accept. Wait, do you accept it?
Lady: well umm yes, if that’s what he wants.
Me: You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be ok from there!
Lady: Okay, well thank you!
Me: You are very welcome and good luck!

If this exchange is any indication, this bartender just pointed her in the our wayward mom in the right direction, and a beautiful, nurturing relationship with her queer son will ensue. Thanks Kara, and thanks mom!

Previous ArticleThere’s Still No LGBTQ Page on White House Website
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.