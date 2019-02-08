Yep, that’s right. The dreaded Human Papilloma Virus might finally be history.

According to El Universal, a scientist at the Mexico National Polytechnic Institute was able to eradicate the virus in 29 patients.

#InvestigaciónIPN Eliminan cien por ciento virus del papiloma humano. En el marco del Día Mundial Contra el Cáncer 2019, la científica Eva Ramón Gallegos, compartió los resultados del trabajo que ha realizado durante 20 años. https://t.co/XrrWvtZC44 pic.twitter.com/yHxQL8FOxo — IPN (@IPN_MX) February 3, 2019

“During the first phase of the investigation, when it was used to treat women in Oaxaca and Veracruz, the results were encouraging. The treatment was always very positive when applied to women in Mexico City, which opens the possibility of making the treatment more efficient,” said Eva Ramón Gallegos, the woman who was able to successfully eradicate the virus.

According to the CDC, HPV is the most common STD in the United States. Most sexually active people have HPV at some point in their lives, but it doesn’t usually have symptoms or cause problems. However, it can can cause genital warts, and some rare types can cause cervical cancer. Since it can spread through oral, anal, and vaginal sex, it is a condition that can impact anyone who has sex, no matter what kind of sex they have or how they identify.

If this truly proves to be a cure, it could turn the world of safe sex and STD prevention upside down.