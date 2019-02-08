Log In Register
Yep, that’s right. The dreaded Human Papilloma Virus might finally be history.

According to El Universala scientist at the Mexico National Polytechnic Institute was able to eradicate the virus in 29 patients.

“During the first phase of the investigation, when it was used to treat women in Oaxaca and Veracruz, the results were encouraging. The treatment was always very positive when applied to women in Mexico City, which opens the possibility of making the treatment more efficient,” said Eva Ramón Gallegos, the woman who was able to successfully eradicate the virus.

According to the CDC, HPV is the most common STD in the United States. Most sexually active people have HPV at some point in their lives, but it doesn’t usually have symptoms or cause problems. However, it can can cause genital warts, and some rare types can cause cervical cancer. Since it can spread through oral, anal, and vaginal sex, it is a condition that can impact anyone who has sex, no matter what kind of sex they have or how they identify.

If this truly proves to be a cure, it could turn the world of safe sex and STD prevention upside down.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

