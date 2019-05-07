Some serious looks were pulled at the Met Gala this week, and we stan all the queerness and how extra some of these celebs got.

The Met Gala is a costume event for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The gala serves as a fashion fundraiser meet, and as a celebration for the opening exhibit. This years’s theme and exhibition was Camp: Notes on Fashion, opening May 9 and September 8, 2019. Camp refers to aesthetic style coming from an ironic place.



The appearances of this years Met Gala included country-pop star Kacey Musgraves, Jared Leto, and many more household names. Though many spectators were disappointed to not have seen Rihanna, there was plenty of weirdness and eye candy to go around.



The previous theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Rihanna rocked a pope-like dress, looking like royalty. Lena Waithe wore a pride cape to a religious-centered event, which stood out like a ‘f*ck you’ to catholicism.

felt the need to bring back the iconic 2018 met gala video. you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/Cph33QCO2n — 𝑠𝑎𝑟𝑎ℎ (@freddarling) May 6, 2019

This year, Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond wore pieces with messages on the back of their colored suits.

Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond at the 2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ci4LalMOA8 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 7, 2019

Michael Urie also pulled a pretty serious lwwk.

Micheal Urie out here stepping in for Violet Chachki pic.twitter.com/TEMX5yfvPh — chaos Baby (@NickCarraGayyy) May 7, 2019

The 2019 Met Gala brought forth a variety of looks and outfits. Lady Gaga came out with a large pink dress, then a black dress, and another pink dress, before finally revealing black underwear. She put on a show, that’s for sure. Jared Leto wore bright red with crystals around his neck. He also carried a replica of his own head.



Ezra Miller, an actor and musician, wore a striped wingsuit with a jeweled corset. He held a mask of his own face before revealing his actual (handsome) face with seven eyes across it. Miller explained his experience and inspiration for the outfit to Time, stating: “The celebration of camp is almost funereal. It’s almost like it dies as it walks in the room. But I think it consumes the other as well. You know? I think it’s like fire and oxygen.”





Cody Fern, most notably known for his appearance in American Horror Story and House of Cards, wore beige pants, cowboy boots, and a black top with a blue neck covering half his face. Can he make cowboy boots sexy? Yes he can!

Another notable moment was when Violet Chachki and Aquaria stopped by, making history as the first drag queens at a Met Gala event.

The Met Gala has hundreds of look worth scrolling through, so be sure to take time to view them. Maybe you’ll find some inspiration for your next visit to see your mother-in-law.

