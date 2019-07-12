Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

As the poised and eloquent ladies of the U.S. Women’s soccer team make their way through the media circuit after bringing home the big win in the 2019 World Cup, there are several stops along the way they are making – and one big stop they are skipping. 

Team captain Megan Rapinoe, known equally for her skill on the field and her skill at being an out and outspoken lesbian, alongside forward Alex Morgan recently sat down with late night, live talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. On their appearance, they talked about the undeniable dominance of the American team on the field, the issue of equal pay for professional women athletes, and life under the eye of the Trump tweet attack. 

Rapinoe made headlines with her lack of interest in visiting the Trump White House after securing the world champion title.

Check out how Kimmel took the chance to provide the pair with a treat far better than that which the hostile president could have ever delivered. 

*Photo from Megan Rapinoe’s Facebook page.

Previous ArticlePoland Claims Freedom From LGBTQ Ideologies
Next ArticleDid Willam Just Spill the Tea?
Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.