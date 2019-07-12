As the poised and eloquent ladies of the U.S. Women’s soccer team make their way through the media circuit after bringing home the big win in the 2019 World Cup, there are several stops along the way they are making – and one big stop they are skipping.

Team captain Megan Rapinoe, known equally for her skill on the field and her skill at being an out and outspoken lesbian, alongside forward Alex Morgan recently sat down with late night, live talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. On their appearance, they talked about the undeniable dominance of the American team on the field, the issue of equal pay for professional women athletes, and life under the eye of the Trump tweet attack.

Rapinoe made headlines with her lack of interest in visiting the Trump White House after securing the world champion title.

"Your message is excluding people. You're excluding me. You're excluding people that look like me. You're excluding people of color. You're excluding… Americans that maybe support you."



USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe's message to Pres. Trump. https://t.co/MME9lAZEp9 pic.twitter.com/YMRZKe4538 — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2019

Check out how Kimmel took the chance to provide the pair with a treat far better than that which the hostile president could have ever delivered.

*Photo from Megan Rapinoe’s Facebook page.