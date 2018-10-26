For a new, up-and-coming band, opening for a veteran such as Drowning Pool could be something to sweat over. Luckily, local Denver alt-rock band Fortune In Fallacy didn’t even need to wipe a brow. The alternative, mosh-centeric artists played Herman’s Hideaway on Friday, October 19 and did more than simply warm up the crowd. Fortune In Fallacy may be a new formation, but they are quickly finding a harmonious blend of rippin’ heavy metal and decadently sweet melodies.

Vocalist Monica Rivas, the badass LGBTQ front woman, has sucker-punched this indie-Americana-centric city right in the acoustic guitar. Since releasing their first single, “Tell Me A Lie,” in December of 2017, the energetic quintet have been climbing their way up the ranks as they seamlessly weave influences like Paramore, The Used, In This Moment, and Nine Inch Nails. Fortune In Fallacy have brought something to Denver crowds they didn’t even know they were missing, and now there is no need to look any further.

Named winners of Red Leather Booking’s Battle of the Bands in 2018, this headbangers’ delight have found a place to nest for a while as they develop their sound and get ready to release their debut EP this winter.

Meet Rivas as she discusses the formation of Fortune in Fallacy, her deep love for her family, wife, and community, as well as the simple fact that music has influenced every aspect of her life.

“There is truly nothing else that can make me feel the way playing music does.”

How did Fortune in Fallacy come to be?

We all went to the Art Institute of Colorado. Aaron, one of our guitarists, and I had a live sound class together almost three years ago. We set up a fake band for our class, and even though it was just a class thing, we realized that we had great chemistry. It was awesome to play with someone so incredibly creative; he also had a beautiful voice! After about two hours we wrote our band’s first single, “Tell Me a Lie,” and we’ve been best friends ever since.

How has the process of writing and recording been going?

Writing is far easier than recording, because we decided to do the recordings ourselves. We’ve learned a lot about communication and compromise through the process; it’s been a huge learning experience.

How has music acted as an outlet and provided community for you?

For so long, music has been something that I did for myself; I never worked with other people. After joining this band, I came to realize that there is so much we can do for the community with music. I hope that every time we get on stage, we have the ability to give strength to those who feel they can’t be themselves, that through our music we can open the eye of those who don’t understand. That’s what music has done for me.

We play music because we love it, but also because we want to share our concepts, ideas, and personal experiences with those around us. To connect with the world, it’s our greatest outlet.

What was coming out like for you, and what does your life look like now?

I was one of the lucky ones… I came out at 13; my friends were super supportive, and my parents didn’t make a huge fuss. Some of my distant family had things to say, but my parents always stood up for me. It really was amazing that I had such an awesome support system. I’ve seen so many of my friends fight such uphill battles to come out and feel comfortable in their own skin, even my own wife, Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn and I met here in Denver; we got married in November of 2015 and have been going strong ever since! She was the most beautiful woman I had ever met. She was so kind and gentle; I really didn’t deserve the kind of love she gave to me. She is so supportive of my passion; you can always find her at the front of the crowd at every show!

Can you talk about life as a queer musician?

Life as a queer musician is honestly amazing! I’m sure it hasn’t been like this for everyone, but I couldn’t ask for a more supportive music scene, fan base, or bandmates. I feel like I can be exactly who I really am, and I hope that when other people see us onstage, that they too can be themselves.

What anyone else thinks doesn’t matter; dress how you want and love who you want. As long as when you look in the mirror you’re happy with who is staring back at you.



How does your gender and sexuality play a role in your songwriting?

The only thing I try to do is stay true to myself; I don’t sugar coat things to make people feel comfortable. If I write a song about being in love with a woman, I don’t hide it. I feel some people may shy away from things like that, because it’s not always accepted, but I would feel more uncomfortable singing a song about a being with a man, because it’s not true.

How does the band address LGTBQ issues in their music?

While not all of our music is shaped around LGTBQ, we do support the idea of being proud of who you are. We never bend to what society tells us to be or how they tell us our music should sound, and we never will.

We are writing songs about coming out, relationships, government, depression, and love in all forms. That, in a way, is how we as a band support LGTBQ messaging.

How has your experience as an LGBTQ person in the alternative/hardcore scene been?

So far they are super accepting; of course you have some a**holes that want to rain on your parade. At the end of the day I know who I can turn to, and that they support me and love me for being myself. Even though I’m sure we will have some sort of issues with closed-minded people, I’m not to worried about it. I’ll be the first person to tell them to shove it, and then they will have to deal with the guys.

What does music mean to you, and what role has it played in your life?

Music, to me, really has always been a way to express myself while also helping me learn to accept myself and others. Growing up, I was always searching for something that made me feel whole, something that allowed me to be myself instead of what others wanted me to be. Art was that outlet. I did find my passion in singing, and around freshman year in high school, I got my first guitar. It was way too big for me and sounded rough, but she was mine. I played all the time, it honestly drove my family crazy. I struggled for a while to find the right music/life balance; I went to culinary school, but I knew right away that I was in the wrong place. It took me so long to come back to music, but when I did it was as if I never left. After meeting the guys I finally found that missing piece.

How does music influence your style?

Oh man, I was a total emo kid growing up! Skinny jeans, band tees, swooshy hair cuts, that was my style. Just like my favorite bands, Paramore, Pierce the Veil, The Used etc… I did my makeup for a while, but mostly because I felt that I had to because I’m a girl, and “girls should wear make up.” After a year or two I just felt that the natural look was much more up my alley. Watching my favorite artists do what they want and dress how they want really made me think about my image and what I wanted to look like. At times I’m sure it was stressful for my parents, because they wanted me to be more feminine, but I learned that life is short, and if I want to dress in the boys section at Target because I look cute in those clothes then so be it! That doesn’t make me any less of a woman!

How would you describe your onstage persona?

I’d say that my onstage persona is just me but on hyper drive! I’m a very outgoing person; I feel most would say I have a big personality, and on stage I don’t have to hide that. I’m also surrounded by my best friends on stage, so with them I am my most comfortable and crazy self.

Fortune in Fallacy is:

Monica Rivas: Lead Vocals

Aaron Johnson: Rhythm Guitar & Vocals

Timothy Sadler: Lead Guitar & Vocals

Timothy Thompson: Bassist & Vocals

Zach Lambert: Drums

All photographs by Veronica Lee, @vleephotographs