The LGBTQ community rejoiced today as queer icon Matthew Shepard‘s ashes were interred into Washington National Cathedral according to the Washington Post.

Shepard’s was murdered in Wyoming for being a gay teenager, and since his death, his family has dedicated their time to running a foundation that helps fight LGBTQ hate crimes. His interrment is a big deal for the community, not only because of the symbolism behind laying Shepard to rest, but because this symbolizes acceptance from a Episcopal church.

Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly gay Episcopal bishop, presided over the service. Robinson shared a quote from the police officer who discovered Shepard’s body when she found a deer lying next to him.

“What she said was: ‘That was the good Lord, no doubt in my mind.’ And there’s no doubt in my mind either. God has always loved Matt,” Robinson said.

Robinson also used the ceremony as a chance to make some statements regarding the current political climate and the attempts by Trump to erase trans people from the UN and the U.S.

“There are forces who would erase them from America,” he said of trans people.

This meaningful service came at a pivotal time for queer rights and will definitely be a day that the community remembers.