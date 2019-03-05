The state of Colorado and Masterpiece Cakeshop just declared a truce, agreeing to end all litigation.

According to the attorney general’s office, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission will voluntarily dismiss the state administrative action against the cake shop, and the shop will drop the case against the state. Each side will take care of their own legal fees.

Truly hope this is the last we’ll hear of #MasterpieceCakeshop. https://t.co/B3T5hLsuBh — Ana Campbell (@journoana) March 5, 2019

“After careful consideration of the facts, both sides agreed it was not in anyone’s best interest to move forward with these cases. The larger constitutional issues might well be decided down the road, but these cases will not be the vehicle for resolving them. Equal justice for all will continue to be a core value that we will uphold as we enforce our state’s and nation’s civil rights laws,” said Phil Weiser, whose office represents the Commission and the director of the Colorado Civil Rights Division.

“Despite the mutual agreement between the State of Colorado and Masterpiece Cakeshop, the law is still the law,” said One Colorado’s Daniel Ramos in a press release. “No matter who you are, who you love, or what you believe, Coloradans across our state–including LGBTQ Coloradans and their families–are still protected under Colorado law from discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations.

We strongly believe that the freedom of religion must be defended as one of our most fundamental values as Americans, and that freedom cannot be used to harm or discriminate against others. The fact remains that Colorado has a civil rights division and anti-discrimination laws that equally protect the fundamental rights of all Coloradans. Businesses may decide what products or services they offer, but they do not get to pick and choose who they offer those products or services to. The very narrow ruling by the Supreme Court in Masterpiece vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission does not change our country’s long-standing principle that businesses open to the public must be open to all.”