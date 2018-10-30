The Red Ball is part of our annual gala season, but it goes above and beyond just raising money for a cause or celebrating a year of service. It is a chance to take the horrible epidemic that was the AIDS crisis and turn it into a celebration of life, survivors, and fighting the virus into oblivion. And in true queer form, Colorado Health Network put on a ball that is not to be missed.

Each Red Ball displays special AIDS Quilts, and this year, the quilts were created for Freddie Mercury from the band Queen and renowned artist Keith Haring. The panels are part of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt and will be on display the evening of the ball. Each event also features a fashion show, perks for VIP ticket holders, and some of the best red lqqks you’ll see all year.

“For 10 years Colorado Health Network’s Red Ball Fashion Benefit has collaborated with local designers and salons and hundreds of volunteers to honor those in the industry impacted by AIDS and bring awareness to World AIDS Day,” Colorado Health Network state in their press release.

In recognition of its 10th anniversary the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Group will be performing a tribute to those impacted by HIV. The show also includes a VIP runway showing of student fashion designers from the Rocky Mountain College of Arts and Design.

This year, Red Ball takes place Sunday November 18 at the EXDO event center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a special reception and show for VIP ticket holders, 7:00 p.m. for general admission, and the runway show will begin at 8 p.m. Additional event and ticket information can be found at RedBallDenver.org.

