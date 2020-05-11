While there have been increased efforts and conversations to reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues and the prejudice against LGBTQ+ individuals, both still exist. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), if you identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and/or questioning (LGBTQ), and live with or briefly experience a behavioral health condition related to your condition, it’s important for you to prioritize your behavioral health. Behavioral health in the LGBTQ+ community can be a complex issue, and knowing the facts is the first step to improving your situation.

For some people, “coming out” can be a liberating experience, but individuals who face rejection may feel the need to hide their real selves and, in turn, damage their overall behavioral health. Stigma, shame, and embarrassment may keep someone from finding support. Living with negative emotions can have serious implications both mentally and physically.

LGBTQ individuals coping with behavioral health conditions have to deal with the stresses imposed by both the condition and their identity. Not everyone in the LGBTQ community will have the same experiences, but discrimination, prejudice, denial of civil and human rights, harassment, and family rejection are still tragically common for many.

Early intervention, having a strong support network, and getting treatment are crucial for anyone living with a mental health condition, and it is especially true for LGBTQ individuals who have to deal with the dual stigmas related to their mental illnesses and sexual orientation and/or gender identities. Aurora Mental Health Center offers behavioral health services, are here to help you understand what you’re experiencing, and will work with you to develop the best approach to treatment.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, there is a disproportionate number of people within the LGBTQ community struggling with their mental health right now including depression, suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and alcohol and substance misuse. Confronting these challenges and mental health symptoms with an LGBTQ-inclusive therapist can lead to better outcomes and even recovery.

It’s important to remember that you are not alone. Don’t suffer in silence—if you’re not ready to speak with friends or family, you could seek help from LGBTQ+ support groups or a doctor, where you can share your feelings and receive advice on how to seek further help.

Because behavioral health issues are not usually physically identifiable, it’s easy for them to go untreated. But, unfortunately, they don’t simply ‘go away’ over time, and often the longer they persist the harder, they become to treat.

For LGBTQ individuals, the way families and social networks accept or deny their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression plays a huge role in their mental health and personal safety. How LGBTQ individuals view their own sexual orientation and gender identity also has an effect. LGBTQ mental health surveys have found that the more stigma there is, the higher rates of mental health problems there are.

While more mental health professionals are open toward LGBTQ+ individuals, a lack of adequate training and knowledge about mental health in the LGBTQ+ community can result in mental health disparities and subpar care. It is absolutely critical that mental health professionals have the cultural sensitivity and willingness to address sexuality without letting it cloud their professional diagnosis and treatment of the mental health condition.

Finding a mental health professional you trust is step number one. Make sure to assess how comfortable you are with that person. Aurora Mental Health has some good options and are here to help. Call 303.617.230, or visit www.aumhc.org.