The second-annual LOVELOUD music festival took place in Utah on Saturday, July 28. The concert held about 35,000 people, and over 6 million people watched the live stream of the event.

The event was able to raise over $1 million for LGBTQ youth to donate to charities such as The Trevor Project, Encircle, and the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

Artists such as Imagine Dragons, Zedd, a member of Linkin Park, and Grace Vanderwaal preformed.

Dan Reynolds, a Utah native and singer of Imagine Dragons, wore a rainbow flag while singing. He stated, “I wish you could see how much we care about you, how much we love you, how much we support you, and how much we stand with you.”

Photo courtesy of LOVELOUD on Facebook