At a time when being an out-loud queer person can feel uncertain and unsafe, there is one music festival that is doing some major work in creating a different experience for LGBTQ folks. Inviting all to join the conversation of love and acceptance, LOVELOUD Festival Powered By AT&T is returning for its second year on Saturday, June 29, and it is going to be even bigger and better than the year before.

This all-day music event is more than just your run-of-the-mill concert, though it is overflowing with musical talent of the queer and allied persuasion. The family-friendly convention created by Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds will be held at Salt Lake City’s Usana Amphitheatre and is geared up with an incredible lineup of artists and programming.

The list of scheduled headliners is seriously out of control, with performances by Kesha, PVRIS, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Martin Garrix, and so many more, this is truly an event highlighting the best-of-the-best in LGBTQ musicians and allies.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the LOVELOUD Foundation which lends support to various local and national LGBTQ+ charities. Founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds, LOVELOUD Foundation brought in $1,000,000 last year and the proceeds were in turn donated to organizations like The Trevor Project and the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

Acting as a catalyst to bring communities and families together, LOVELOUD Festival Powered by AT&T is ultimately designed to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth.

By providing a space for young queer folks and their families is both safe and affirming for all, 2019’s LOVELOUD can offer hope in community and let them know they’re not alone.

All photos by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LOVELOUD Festival