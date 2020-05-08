Love, Victor, the upcoming series inspired by the groundbreaking 2018 film Love, Simon, is set to premiere on Hulu in June as a Hulu Original after Disney+ pulled the plug, claiming the show’s content was not family-friendly.

“Funny, heartfelt, and deeply affecting, we were incredibly taken with Love, Victor,” said Craig Erwich, SVP Originals, Hulu. “The show’s contemporary lens and honest storytelling make it a perfect fit for the millions of fans on Hulu who already watch and see themselves in series like Looking for Alaska, Pen 15, and Grown-ish.’”

Set in the world of Love, Simon, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Victor follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, Victor reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

“With Hulu now an integral part of our streaming family, our teams are closely collaborating, and we have the unique ability to choose the best home for our original productions,” said Ricky Strauss, Disney+ content and marketing president. “All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of Love, Victor and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming.”

The show stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home) as Victor and Ana Ortiz (Whiskey Cavalier, Ugly Betty) as Isabel, Victor’s smart and warm mother who loves her family but is under a lot of pressure as they move across the country. Other cast members include James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Armando, Victor’s blue-collar father, Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black) as Pilar, Victor’s sullen younger sister, and Mateo Fernandez making his acting debut as Victor’s good-natured little brother, Adam.