Thursday night, May 30, Melania Geymonat and her partner Chris rode a London bus home after a night out together. The two women were allegedly harassed by four teenage males after they were seen displaying small gestures of affection.

“There were at least four of them. They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions,” Geymonat’s said in a Facebook post.

Both Geymonat and her partner attempted to defuse the situation by telling jokes and pretending to be sick, but to no success.

“I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it,” Geymonat said.

After a few more moments, the situation had escalated to full-on confrontation.

“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them,” she said. “On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is, I’m being punched.”

The four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 were apprehended by the metropolitan police in connection to the attack and other suspected crimes.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, condemned the attack in a tweet:

This was a disgusting, misogynistic attack. Hate crimes against LGBT+ people will not be tolerated in London. The @metpoliceuk are investigating. If you have any information about this call 101 to report it. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 7, 2019

“This was a sickening attack, and my thoughts are with the couple affected,” said the British prime minister, Theresa May, as reported by CNN. “Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love, and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community.”