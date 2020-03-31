Today is Trans Visibility Day, and for that special occasion, Denver Musician Joel Zigman will be publishing his first major single “Passing Problems” on all music streaming platforms, along with a video directed by Zee Griffler.

“I wrote this song during a time when I was asked by my employer to keep my transgender identity private. I was feeling inadequate in a lot of ways, and I think whether you’re trans or not, that feeling of being insecure and unsure of yourself is relatable. The video is a play on trying to fit in.” said Zigman in a press release.

The video, which I’ve watched several times in the last hour, features Zigman and a lofi backdrop for his all-too-relatable lyrics. Along with being a singer-songwriter, Zigman is accomplished in many aspects of his life, including being an educator and an LGBTQ activist.

“Joel Zigman is a passionate advocate for human rights and social justice. He was the founding chair of the Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) LGBTQ+ Caucus, a founding member of the CEA LGBTQ+ Caucus, and received the 2019 JCEA Lion Award. He was formerly on the board of Girls Rock Austin,” explains his website. “As a Jewish, transgender educator, he is working to make Colorado schools a safer space for transgender staff and students. He is a co-founding chair of the Colorado Transgender and Nonbinary Educators Network and an author of the How to Be a Good Ally: Creating Safer Spaces in New Music zine created for the 2016 New Music Gathering.”

Zigman offers beginners courses for the piano/keyboard, ukulele, guitar, bass, and drums, and advanced lessons on composition, songwriting, electronic music, and music theory.

Describing himself as a “recovering classical composer,” Zigman primarily makes lo-fi, synth-heavy pop songs, citing Casiotone for the Painfully Alone as a major influence. Check out his music and celebrate Trans Visibility Day with a good song!