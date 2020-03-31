Log In Register
Today is Trans Visibility Day, and for that special occasion, Denver Musician Joel Zigman will be publishing his first major single “Passing Problems” on all music streaming platforms, along with a video directed by Zee Griffler.

“I wrote this song during a time when I was asked by my employer to keep my transgender identity private. I was feeling inadequate in a lot of ways, and I think whether you’re trans or not, that feeling of being insecure and unsure of yourself is relatable. The video is a play on trying to fit in.” said Zigman in a press release.

The video, which I’ve watched several times in the last hour, features Zigman and a lofi backdrop for his all-too-relatable lyrics. Along with being a singer-songwriter, Zigman is accomplished in many aspects of his life, including being an educator and an LGBTQ activist.

“Joel Zigman is a passionate advocate for human rights and social justice. He was the founding chair of the Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) LGBTQ+ Caucus, a founding member of the CEA LGBTQ+ Caucus, and received the 2019 JCEA Lion Award. He was formerly on the board of Girls Rock Austin,” explains his website. “As a Jewish, transgender educator, he is working to make Colorado schools a safer space for transgender staff and students. He is a co-founding chair of the Colorado Transgender and Nonbinary Educators Network and an author of the How to Be a Good Ally: Creating Safer Spaces in New Music zine created for the 2016 New Music Gathering.” 

Zigman offers beginners courses for the piano/keyboard, ukulele, guitar, bass, and drums, and advanced lessons on composition, songwriting, electronic music, and music theory.

Describing himself as a “recovering classical composer,” Zigman primarily makes lo-fi, synth-heavy pop songs, citing Casiotone for the Painfully Alone as a major influence. Check out his music and celebrate Trans Visibility Day with a good song!