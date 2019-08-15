If you love cannabis, creative writing, and queer-friendly spaces, we’ve got a treat for you! Lit on Lit, the local writing class that allows cannabis consumption, is back.

Run by local Suspect Press editor and renowned queer literary figure Amanda E.K., the class takes place at The Coffee Joint and focuses expanding creativity via the written word while high.

“I love teaching Lit on Lit, because it brings a community of writers together who otherwise might be creating in a bubble,” E.K. said. “Community brings inspiration and motivation. Then add cannabis to that environment, when inhibitions are reduced and we take ourselves less seriously—that’s where the gold of creativity is hidden. Lit on Lit is a space to have fun with words, to forget about deadlines, and remember why you fell in love with writing in the first place.”

As a class run by a queer person, Lit On Lit will provide a safe space for all to show up, toke up, and let the creativity flow free without risk of judgement.

Classes take place every first Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. at The Coffee Joint. Bring your own cannabis, and only dabs and vaping are allowed. The cost of classes is $25. Check out their Facebook event for more info.