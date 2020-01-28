Sunday night was the 2020 Grammy’s award show, and many artist arrived and claimed their prize. We have several queer artists to thank for serving many of the night’s most iconic looks.

The country-rap artist Lil Nas X made universal shock waves last year with his ultra-popular remixes and then with news of his coming out. For The Grammy’s, Nas X did not disappoint with his look or his now-award-winning song. Winning The Grammy for best pop duo with Billy Ray Cyrus, he also won for best video of the year for “Old Town Road.”

His real victory, however, was turning heads on the red carpet, as his traditional western-meets-streetwear style went glamazon and the custom Versace piece in electric fuchsia made us all clutch our pearls and give snaps to the fab and fierce look.

That night was not the first time a male artist has worn pink on the red carpet, but it was the first time a black, gay man brought his own flare and fire to The Grammy’s audience.

Nas X isn’t the only black, queer artist to serve; Billy Porter of Pose and American Horror Story fame was not about to let the new kid on the block outshine him. After stunning the crowd at the 2019 Oscars, Porter arrived in a fabulous, cyan-colored jumpsuit with glittering rhinestones on Sunday night. It also had elegant tassels which draped gracefully down his legs, accentuating his platform heels. With a diamond-encrusted choker and a gorgeous, cyan-accented eye, our eyes were drawn to another spot-on hat game on the red carpet.

The kicker and obvious 2020 trend was the fringe that porter had around the brim of his hat. Not only was there mystique, but let’s say it now, ‘Eleganza!’ No need to fret, as the fringe was motorized and allowed Porter to not only see, but to be the scene. This was all thanks to the wonderful couture milliners at Soko Millinery who brought the hat to life for Porter for this occasion.

Porter and Nas X where not the only queer nominees to attend The Grammys, as bisexual queen Lady Gaga was in attendance, as well as gay country star Orville Peck as Diplo’s date. Tyler the Creator was also there rocking his Igor-era look with the platinum bowl cut and the two-tone suit.

The Grammy’sare no stranger to fashion, but the 2020 awards will definitely be one to be remembered as the year the queers took over the best lewks.