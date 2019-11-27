On November 26, the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the largest, queer-oriented political action committee in the U.S., has just announced its support and endorsement of 39 new candidates in elections as 2019 comes to an end and the upcoming 2020 elections.

Of the 39 candidates, three are incumbent members of congress from varying states: Sharice Davids from Kansas, Chris Pappas from New Hampshire, and Angie Craig from Minnesota. The three of these congress people are an important part of not only state representation in congress but are also advocates for LGBTQ issues within their home states.

With members in place, candidates in Georgia and Idaho are currently running in run-off elections which take place as early as December 3. If the endorsed candidates get these seats in public office, it will be a critical win and continuation of the more LGBTQ-inclusive policies in American politics.

Of course, one of the more well known candidates that is endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund is the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who earlier this year threw his hat into the presidential race as a representative of the democratic party.

My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me "Mayor Pete." I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana, and I am running for president of the United States.

In a statement to NEWNOWNEXT, the president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund Mayor Annise Parkers said, “In 2020, we will endorse more candidates than in anytime in or 28-year history,” marking a historic movement in U.S. politics.

She then continued, “We have out, LGBTQ candidates running in parts of the country where none have run before, transforming perceptions of LGBTQ people in these communities.”

Now more than ever, not only are more people of color running for public office, but so are those who are out and proud. Something that would have been an unfathomable sight to see in 1978 when Harvey Milk was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. 40 years later, the “Rainbow Wave of 2018” had a great impact on the momentum of the movement, creating more of a ripple effect in 2019, and creating an amazing movement of empowerment and political action for 2020.