One Colorado, the state’s leading advocacy organization for LGBTQ Coloradans, will launch their new program “One Colorado Connects,” Today, April 14, 2020. “One Colorado Connects” is a new program in which One Colorado staff, volunteers, and community partners will participate in phone banks to reach out to a list of nearly 100,000 supporters, prioritizing those who are over the age of 50.

“Over our ten years of existence, One Colorado has established itself as a trusted voice and leader for LGBTQ advocacy, not only in Colorado but nationwide. At a time when we are receiving conflicting messages from the federal administration, health experts, and from what we see online—in the midst of this chaos, we are here to support you and your family. Launching ‘One Colorado Connects’ is our way of providing reliable resources, offering reassurance, and building community during the COVID-19 crisis.” Daniel Ramos, executive director, One Colorado told OUT FRONT.

LGBTQ people are particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus because of the following factors: LGBTQ people use tobacco products at rates 50 percent higher than the general population, which could be detrimental if a respiratory illness like COVID-19 is contracted.

Higher rates of HIV and cancer in the LGBTQ community mean that a greater number of people may have compromised immune systems, which leaves them more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. Healthcare discrimination in America, including denial of care, unwelcoming attitudes, and lack of understanding from staff and providers, means LGBTQ people may be more reluctant to seek medical care.

“‘One Colorado Connects’ is a huge undertaking. We want to reach out to our supporters via phone and text personally, so LGBTQ Coloradans and allies are aware of resources available and know others care about their wellbeing. With higher rates of anxiety and depression than the general population, it is so important that in this time of crisis, One Colorado steps up to support our community. To do this, we need hundreds of volunteers. I hope you will join us.” said Branden Shafer, political & organizing manager, One Colorado.

Those wishing to volunteer can register for shifts and virtual training here.

Photo courtesy of Facebook.