LGBT Health Week is a state-wide celebration of queer health and wellness.

UCHealth has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community when it comes to wellbeing. As a health organization, they also work on training medical professionals.

UCHealth offers a program for individuals to reach their ideal health goals, which include: gender-affirming hormone therapy, primary medical care, mental and sexual health care, surgical and dermatologic care, fertility preservation, and a variety of other services.

For Health Awareness Week, One Colorado and UCHealth plan on addressing the needs of LGBTQ Coloradans by training future medical professionals.

One Colorado also conducts a statewide tour which looks at the achievements Colorado has reached and what is next to come.