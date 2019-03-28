LGBT Health Week is a state-wide celebration of queer health and wellness.

UCHealth has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community when it comes to wellbeing. As a health organization, they also work on training medical professionals.

UCHealth offers a program for individuals to reach their ideal health goals, which include: gender-affirming hormone therapy, primary medical care, mental and sexual health care, surgical and dermatologic care, fertility preservation, and a variety of other services.

As a hospital system focused on educating the next generation of medical professionals, @UCHealth is working to build a future where the needs of LGBTQ Coloradans are respected and affirmed. #COhealth #closingthegap #LGBTHealthWeek pic.twitter.com/QdvO5bOU2R — One Colorado (@One_Colorado) March 28, 2019

For Health Awareness Week, One Colorado and UCHealth plan on addressing the needs of LGBTQ Coloradans by training future medical professionals.

One Colorado also conducts a statewide tour which looks at the achievements Colorado has reached and what is next to come.