Democratic presidential hopefuls took the stage in Miami last night, June 26, in the effort to have their voices heard and platforms backed by popular (or at times unpopular) opinion.
The candidates had 60 seconds to speak on a variety of topics like healthcare, the economy, environmental solutions, gun control, immigration, and so much more. A few of the ten took the limelight and shone, while others slowly wilted into the background.
Taking the lead in airtime, not surprisingly, was Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts. She has a clear lead in terms of commanding the respect of her fellow delegates, yet her platform on healthcare reformation may plummet her chances before she can gain the necessary traction.
When asked who among the ten onstage would release their individual, private healthcare plans for a Medicaid-for-all model, Warren and Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York were the only two to raise their hands.
De blasio and Warren are the only candidates who would give up their private insurance for gov’t run healthcare and that’s all you need to know about the Democratic Party #DemocraticDebate— Allison Kilkenny (@allisonkilkenny) June 27, 2019
Falling into a close tie for the second-most-interesting candidates were Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota. As all ten candidates spoke to the hot topics which are weighing heavily on the minds of Americans, many fell to a level of scripted and Trump-bashing.
Bill de Blasio and Elizabeth Warren are the only two candidates from Night One of the #DemDebate to not mention Trump https://t.co/eJ8N8EewEh pic.twitter.com/352UNxiXki — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) June 27, 2019
However, the candidate making the majority of viewers take a second look was Julian Castro from Texas. As the former mayor of San Antonio, he spoke to the needs of trans folks and reproductive rights right off the bat, which took conversation to new levels of visibility and representation.
I’m really, really, really feeling Julian Castro. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 27, 2019
Former congressman of Texas Beto O’Rourke has been gaining some traction while on the campaign trail; however, his approach during last night’s debates was underwhelming and flat-out unapproachable. While he started hot out of the gate by answering the first question in Spanish, many were taken aback and even criticized him for not actually answering the question at hand.
Sen. Cory Booker watching Beto speak Spanish pic.twitter.com/47S5rMOwuk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 27, 2019
Many fell into the bottom sector when it came to airtime, yet that wasn’t necessarily an indicator of public interest as Congresswoman from Hawaii, and Army National Guard veteran Tulsi Gabbard took a top slot in most Googled.
Which #DemDebate candidate was most searched during the debate? Here’s the top 10:https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt pic.twitter.com/GwK5s3P7UT — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 27, 2019
As entertaining as the heated candidates became on issues, the debates shed some necessary light on the stance that each individual takes, and how they are going to usher the post-Trump era from a state of destruction to one of repair and equality.
“The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump, no question.” – Gov. Jay Inslee at the democratic debates — OUT FRONT (@OutFrontCO) June 27, 2019
As the night unfolded, many took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
#Trump tweeted that tonight’s #DemocraticDebate was boring. As if we aren’t aware that’s how he feels about anything he can’t eat or fuck. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2019
So I’ve only been following on Twitter and watching a bit here and there, but it sounds like we’re whittling out some white guys, right? — Sean Bugg (@seanbugg) June 27, 2019
Well I feel like @TimRyan has no idea how to talk about climate change, which is a pretty bad look, but he did mention gay people! He also said “rear end.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TPDq70HDz0 — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 27, 2019
Nitpicky, perhaps, but we should be past the phrase “gay marriage” in a #democraticDebate in 2019. #MarriageEquality — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) June 27, 2019
beto seems totally lost without a table to leap on— Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) June 27, 2019
Tonight, Thursday June 27, we will see the final ten democratic candidates take to the debate stage, airing n NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo, as well as streamed live on Twitter and YouTube.