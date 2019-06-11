Colorado’s own U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette is among a group of U.S. lawmakers requesting the Department of State to reverse its decision to ban U.S. embassies from flying the LGBTQ Pride flag during the month of June.

As OUT FRONT reported yesterday, embassies on behalf of four countries have submitted a request to the Department of State requesting to raise the rainbow flag beside the U.S. flag outside of their buildings. All four countries were denied.

“We are highly concerned by the Department’s rejection of requests by U.S. Embassies to fly rainbow flags in honor of LGBT Pride Month,” said DeGette and others in a letter written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “This policy denies U.S. missions the opportunity to show support for the LGBT community, both in [this] country and within the walls of our embassies. We strongly urge the State Department to reverse its position and immediately allow for these flags to be flown.”

Vice President Mike Pence and the Department of State stated that the Trump administration’s official position is that only American flags should be displayed at U.S. embassies. However, this decision has come with massive criticism from within and outside of politics.

“To bar this flag from U.S. Embassies is to condone the discriminatory policies of many countries around the world,” DeGette and others wrote. “In 2018, all requests for permission to display rainbow pride flags were granted. In 2019, all requests for permission have been denied. This sharp pivot in the implementation of this policy is concerning and contradicts the diplomatic corps’ work to support LGBT rights overseas.”

With the normalization of discriminatory practices against queer folks in many countries, it is of the utmost importance that embassies worldwide can display support and Pride for all.