Two of Denver’s most prominent staples are being combined in the new collaboration between Lady Justice Brewing and Lady Gang Music, resulting in “Lady Gang’s Git it Goodness,” a craft beer released on May 23. If you buy the beer, you’ll also get a download code for Lady Gang’s new single “Git it.”

These two leading ladies are taking control of male-dominated industries like craft beer brewing, music production, and engineering. The collaboration is showing two important members of the Denver community promoting each other the best way they know how: beer and music.

Lady Gang, also known as Jen Korte, is a live-looping multi-instrumentalist. She has won awards for her several projects and musical collaborations all over the city of Denver. Her new album, Full Throttle, was supposed to be released recently but experienced a delay due to COVID-19.

She originally intended to release three singles over the summer using collaborations with women throughout the city to create “Lady Gang.” The craft beer release in collaboration with Lady Justice Brewing is the first of many projects that Korte has in mind, including coloring books, a portrait gallery, and more.

Lady Gang’s Git It Goodness is the first of many collaborations and special releases that will be released throughout the summer.

Lady Justice Brewing, run by Betsy Lay and her wife Alison Wisneski, has a mission to impact the organizations that work with women and girls in and around Denver through beer and art. The proceeds they receive are used to help fund different organizations with this idea in mind. Both Lady Justice and Lady Gang believe in being the representation they would like to see, not only in their industries, but as community leaders as well.

The beer itself is a combination of what Lady Gang refers to as the best of both of her worlds (the desert and the sea). By combining the flavors of the desert, prickly pear, and the flavor of the beach, pineapple, they bring you a refreshing American Pale Lager just in time for summer.

In light of COVID-19 regulations, the new craft beer will be available for pickup from the brewery between 12 and 6 p.m. all weekend long.

Lady Gang will be streaming a live performance from the brewery at 3 p.m. on May 23 and will be there all day to help with beer and food pickups and to hand out limited edition stickers and possibly a vintage bolo tie or two. Each six pack of beer will come with a complimentary, limited edition coozie or cups.

Also in the mix is Heirloom Catering, another local business owned by Michelle Gonzales. Her recent One Box Project has been helping local food vendors sell their products by creating to-go grocery boxes during the city-wide quarantine. She will be offering a taco kit package to go on the release day.

Every aspect of Lady Gang’s vision is highlighting women in and around her community. The craft beer label was created by Sugarmag Creative, a marketing and graphic design company owned by two sisters living in the Virgin Islands, Jen Korte’s second home. The portrait work for the album art was taken by local, queer photographer Chelsey Pas of Friends and Lovers Photography.

Full Throttle is Lady Gang’s first, full-length album and will be out this fall. “City Night” is the first single release from the record.