After Friday’s release of Lady Gaga’s new single, “Stupid Love,” mixed emotions have been spiraling all over the internet. The song was released alongside the music video, evidently set in an alternate existence. The vision for the video was pulled from GaGa’s imagination and brought to life by director Daniel Askill.

However, the dystopian aspects that are clearly accentuated in the video, as well as the lyrics, are a reflection of how this pop icon feels about the current state of the world. There is no doubt that fans are triggered, reeling in anticipation of the full album, which will be out April 10.

Everyone who loves “Stupid Love” has been waiting for Lady Gaga to return to her pop-genre roots since falling in love with The Fame Monster and Born This Way. Her biggest hits have often been aimed at addressing societal issues that were otherwise kept hush, hush.

“Monster” is about the fear of having your heart broken, and “Bad Romance” produces a similar tone, but explores the need to feel loved and giving in to sensuous desires. “Born This Way” became an anthem for a generation who desperately needed affirmation that being different is not just okay, but what makes you beautiful. GaGa’s last two projects, which include Joanne and the soundtrack to A Star Is Born, were divergent explorations into other genres that gave her a chance to extend her reach as an eclectic musician.

Fans have been supportive throughout the extent of GaGa’s career, but have not been shy about the fact that her best album was also the first she ever recorded. Upon the release of “Stupid Love,” many fans were disappointed in what seemed like a lack of effort. Some said the video had lazy choreography, and that the song lacked any real charisma.

There’s no doubt this is a catchy pop song, but it didn’t reach the level of groundbreaking music some were expecting from her long-awaited return. However, the idea behind the new single is trying to find love and connectedness in a world where conflict seems to be the overarching theme. Preaching love over and over may seem cliche at times, but it has never been such an important message to circulate.

There is still a lot to be heard from GaGa’s new album, titled Chromatica, and it would be irresponsible to make any wild assumptions, whether they are good or bad. Even though it can be painful to be patient, we will all have to sit back and wait for the album to drop before running to the internet and spouting critiques. Gaga has always been at the pique of innovative music, fashion, and culture; we should expect nothing less from her upcoming debut.