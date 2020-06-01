On May 29, 2020, Lady Gaga released her highly anticipated, sixth studio album Chromatica via Interscope Records, which has already debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts in 57 countries. The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. Chromatica wasexecutive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga.

“Lady Gaga has canceled Earth. She lives on planet Chromatica now. Yes, this is Stefani Germanotta’s return to all that is Lady Gaga: bizarre and theatrical and ambitious, swathed in electrodes, operating with a ga-ga-galaxy brain, delivering dance bangers for us canceled Earthlings,” wrote Pitchfork, and they aren’t wrong.

The album’s current single “Rain On Me,” a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video, which was released last Friday, has surpassed over 57 million views.

The first single from the album, “Stupid Love,” which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 235 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10. The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, skyrocketed to number #1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 85 million views.

“If anyone was going to send a love letter to disco and house music at a time when going to the club feels about as alien as wearing a dress made of cleaved meat, it’d be Lady Gaga.” wrote Rolling Stone.

“Although she initially had reservations about putting out Chromatica at the start of pandemic shutdowRain ns, there’s something comforting about the way the album captures the feeling of banging your feet on a sweaty dance floor and bumping into strangers during the loneliest, most isolated moment in history.”