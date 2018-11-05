Come on ladies, have some pride. I realize you’re all looking for someone to cuddle this winter, but it’s not going to be Ariana Grande.

A small error on Apple Music’s lyric page for her latest track, “Thank U, Next,” is the culprit that caused all the controversy, according to New Now Next. The lyrics actually read But this one ’gon last / ’Cause her name is Ari,” but Apple printed “But this one ’gon last / ’Cause her name is Aubrey.”

While this one, small line doesn’t seem like enough to send queer fans into a tizzy, it was. Everyone started wildly searching the internet for an Aubrey, and of course, instead realized the whole thing was just a misunderstanding.

me after ariana used a female pronoun to describe her new love interest but it turned out she was just talking about herself pic.twitter.com/7i1MMXGFGq — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 4, 2018

y’all hear ariana say aubrey or was that just me pic.twitter.com/Yrz9AtG6ZQ — 𝓜 (@visionsofgrande) November 4, 2018

Finally, Ariana herself responded to the misunderstanding.

@AppleMusic i said Ari fam 🖤😭 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

So, the mystery continues. Is Ariana queer, or does she just possess a healthy amount of self love? Will we ever know? Not unless she wants us to, but that doesn’t mean her fans won’t keep guessing.