Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Come on ladies, have some pride. I realize you’re all looking for someone to cuddle this winter, but it’s not going to be Ariana Grande.

A small error on Apple Music’s lyric page for her latest track, “Thank U, Next,” is the culprit that caused all the controversy, according to New Now NextThe lyrics actually read But this one ’gon last / ’Cause her name is Ari,” but Apple printed “But this one ’gon last / ’Cause her name is Aubrey.”

While this one, small line doesn’t seem like enough to send queer fans into a tizzy, it was. Everyone started wildly searching the internet for an Aubrey, and of course, instead realized the whole thing was just a misunderstanding.

Finally, Ariana herself responded to the misunderstanding.

So, the mystery continues. Is Ariana queer, or does she just possess a healthy amount of self love? Will we ever know? Not unless she wants us to, but that doesn’t mean her fans won’t keep guessing.

Previous ArticleColorado Chambers Says ‘No’ to Proposition 112
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.