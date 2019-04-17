There are some things that are staples to the queer community, and comedy is one of them. Kristen Becker doesn’t shy away from the “dyke comedian” stereotype, but she also brings something new to the table.

“When I first started comedy, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never going to be out on stage; I’m not a lesbian comedian. And then I realized that the audience could smell fear on me; it was like the first 30 seconds was the audience trying to figure out if I knew I was gay. So I said screw it; if I’m going to do it I’m going to do it, and I started a group called Dykes of Hazard.”

Today, Becker spends her time traveling around with a preacher, doing a bit about bringing people together in which she does raunchy jokes and the preacher preaches. When she’s not being absolutely ridiculous on stage, she spends her time in her hometown of Provincetown, Mass. heading up Summer of Sass, a program that helps queer teens travel to a safe haven for their identities and work over the summer.

“I definitely don’t shy away from from dirty, and I also don’t shy away from challenging people,” she said. “And I think that’s the most important job of a comedian right now, and it’s really interesting when people talk about whether people are PC, or say they don’t want to play college campuses. I think the thing that a lot of people are missing is, when you successfully connect with the audience, you’re going to get away with challenging them a bit more, and I think that’s needed today.”

If you want to be challenged and titillated by Becker, she’s here this week on the Mental Stealth Tour. you can catch her tonight in Aurora, or around the Colorado area for the rest of the week.

For tour dates and info, check out her site.