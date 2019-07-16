One Colorado, the state’s leading advocacy organization for LGBTQ Coloradans, recently released their 2019 legislative scorecard. This document gives a quick rundown of pro-LGBTQ victories and senate support for Colorado.

One amazing victory shared on the scorecard was HB19-1129, which banned the practice of state-licensed mental healthcare professionals from administering or engaging in discredited and harmful “conversion therapy” on anyone under the age of eighteen.

Another bill passed was Jude’s law, named after a transgender student from Colorado, which essentially severed bureaucratic red tape for transgender and non-binary people. Those who wish to change the gender on their birth certificate to their preferred identity no longer need to obtain a doctor’s note, receive surgery, or acquire a court order. This revolutionized self-identification in Colorado.

One Colorado aren’t the only ones celebrating; almost everyone in the democratic caucus received 100 percent on each of their individual score cards. The only exception was Adrienne Benavidez, a representative from Commerce City, who only scored 80 percent. Republican reps from Centennial, Henderson, and Monterose also received an 80 percent on their pro-LGBTQ scorecards, making this past year’s legislative session an even greater step towards acceptance and equality.

Along with these bills were a couple of others important things to note pertaining to affordable health coverage (HB19-1004), comprehensive human sexuality education (HB19-1032), and mental health and suicide prevention for youth (HB-1120). This is only a small sample of what passed, but a big example of what democratic awareness and activism can bring.

View a full copy of the scorecard here!