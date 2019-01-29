Log In Register
Jussie Smollet, star of Empire, was allegedly attacked around 2 a.m. on Monday night in Chicago.

According to New Now NextSmollett was reportedly attacked by two masked men who put a noose on his neck, poured bleach on him, and yelled, “This is MAGA country!” They allegedly also said, “Aren’t you that f*ggot Empire n*gger?”

The event happened as he exited the subway. Smollett claims he fought back but still suffered a fractured rib from the encounter. Chicago police are treating the event as a possible hate crime.

Smollett was treated at Northwest Memorial Hospital and then released.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television, the companies that own Empire, released a statement about the incident:

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our Empire family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network, and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate—and especially against one of our own.”

This is another disturbing example of blatant hate, racism, and homophobia in 2019.

Photo courtesy of Jussie Smollett's Facebook 

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

