Despite suffering a homophobic and racist attack just last week, Empire start Jussie Smollett believes the show must go on. He made his first public appearance since the attack this past Saturday night.

“The most important thing that I can say is to keep it simple and say thank you and I’m okay,” Smollett said to the Troubadour crowd last weekend. “I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to, and I’m going to stand strong with you all.”

Jussie Smollett speaks out on inaccuracies surrounding his attack. pic.twitter.com/xHYW8Q5bBy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 3, 2019

“I had to be here tonight,” he added. “I couldn’t let those motherf*ckers win! I will always stand for love; I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love, and I hope you will all stand with me.”

He also directly addressed the crowd about rumors surrounding the attack.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that’s been said about me that’s absolutely not true,” he said. “I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked; they were not broken. I went to the doctor immediately… I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform, but said to take care, obviously. And above all, I fought the f*ck back.”

In addition to this proud moment, Chicago police have now recovered a recording of the attack according to TMZ, and hope to try and identify the attackers based on the footage.

Throughout this terrible ordeal, one thing remains clear: Smollett is a fighter, and racists and homophobes don’t stand a chance against him.