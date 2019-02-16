HB1039, also known as Jude’s Law for the young girl pushing to get the bill approved, just passed the House in Colorado.
Today we passed Jude’s law in the house. #HB1039 will allow people to be their #authenticselves. #Transequality #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/X8vLD0w0uQ
#HB1039 is now #JudesLaw #coleg #copolitics https://t.co/pbOWCU5k7D
The bill was extensively lobbied on by One Colorado, and has now passed the House Committee and the House. The bill passed 41-22, and the next step is the Senate before it can reach the governor’s desk.