HB1039, also known as Jude’s Law for the young girl pushing to get the bill approved, just passed the House in Colorado.

The bill was extensively lobbied on by One Colorado, and has now passed the House Committee and the House. The bill passed 41-22, and the next step is the Senate before it can reach the governor’s desk.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

