The Celebrity Family Feud set just got a serious double makeover because both sets of the Fab Five showed up on the show to compete against each other in an over-the-top, fabulous display. Yes, the O.G. Fab Five from the original Queer Eye faced off against the New Class from Netflix’s Queer Eye.

The whole original squad are on deck with Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez all of whom played to benefit The Trevor Project, a popular, queer charity. It’s worth mentioning that the organization has been racking in the coins, having bagged at least $40,000 from RuPaul’s Drag Race-related projects alone in the past two months.

The Netflix Queer Eye crew did include one change to the lineup, however: Berk was joined by Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Wesley Hamilton. They swapped out Kamaro Brown with one of the people featured in Season Four of the show. Hamilton was a breakout makeover subject from the fourth season of the Queer Eye revival, and he will be filling in for Karamo Brown. That team played to benefit GLSEN, and it was a site to be seen.

The episode aired this past Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. and is now available for streaming on Hulu. The network previously released a promo for the episode which features the Fab Ten all video calling and psyching each other out for the ultimate showdown.

A preview for the special episode features the two QE teams talking backstage about going up against each other, along with some clips from the actual game—which was just as fabulous as you would expect. Especially when Carson Kressley says the “O.G.” Fab Five stands for “Old Gays.” That moment alone is worth watching for. Check out the preview below, and stream the whole thing on Huly if you haven’t already caught it