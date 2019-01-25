LA-based singer/producer Bitch, of the duo Bitch and Animal, is queer AF and unapologetically disrupting pop music yet again. She has just released a powerful new single that is as much a message of empowerment and forgiveness as it is a must-add to your get-up-and-move playlist. The new single, “New Year,” is a commanding and driving force with a bass line that just won’t quit. Bitch is providing everything that we need in a badass queer anthem of 2019 and just released a fresh video to boot that will put you under her spell.

We recently talked to the femstud herself about the bold new single, what inspires her music, and how she is joining forces with the feminist social justice movement in order to reclaim her power through creative expression.

We are loving “New Year”! Can you talk about what inspired the new music you are releasing?

Yay, thank you so much! I have been working on this new cycle of songs for a few years, just slowly ticking along, and then Trump came along, Brett Kavanaugh, R Kelly, it’s like the boys’ club is being magnified. I wanted to add my voice to all the bad ass folks who are standing up and saying, “We are more powerful than this!”

My intention for the New Year is to speak up, speak out, and take action. To not allow negativity to get me down. To be the bigger dream.

What motivates you to write these strong, anthemic, female empowerment tunes?

Cyntoia Brown, Malala, Angela Davis, Emma Gonzalez, RBG, Gloria Steinem, Tarana Burke, Aileen Wuornos, the list goes on and on. The #MeToo movement, the Times Up movement, the Black Lives Matter movement. I have always made music in hopes of liberating women. The feeling has become way more urgent in recent times.

I hope for 2019 that our resistance grows stronger, as well as or abilities to lift each other, hold each other, push each other forward. — Bitch ❤️ (@BitchMusic) December 31, 2018

How does queerness impact your experience in the music industry, and in what ways does it influence your music?

Being queer has been a real benefit, and then sometimes a total beaver dam. It has opened doors in the way that I had an instant community to step into, but it can also get brushed off from the ‘mainstream’ world as being too fringe. I do see that changing, with more queer artists infiltrating the mainstream. It’s flipping awesome.

Tell us about the music video for “New Year” and how the collaboration with choreographer Megan Fowler-Hurst came to be.

I knew I wanted to use brooms as a way to talk about women’s work, and witches have been a recurring theme in my work. The way women have been branded, kept down, but also what makes them fly. The way we have been vilified for our power. So I needed one bedazzled and painted hot pink and hot orange, of course!

I had seen Megan Fowler-Hurst’s work with the amazing band Object as Subject. There was something about her choreography that was so symbol-laden and poetic. I reached out to her; we met, and it was like meeting a long-lost friend. She asked me for a list of words that the song meant to me. I sent her: “taking up space,” “proclaiming,” “casting spells,” “movement (physical and political),” “power,” “dream,” “ground,” “woman.”

She built the choreography from there.

How do you utilize your alter-ego, Bitch, to fully realize and express yourself?

Bitch lets me be the biggest, most badass version of myself. I love her and the costume she lets me wear.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

I would be a writer.

Outside of music, what are ways that you get to be creative, and do those outlets channel back into the music, or do you use them as a means to escape?

Everything I do comes back to music. I write poetry; that becomes music. I take long walks with my dogs; that becomes music. I try to be a good friend, then I save their messages to me and make music out of them. Music just lives around me, and I am happiest when I get to listen to and cultivate it.

We can’t wait to hear the new music live and see what elements your incorporate in the live performance! Can we expect a tour and a stop here in Colorado?

Yes, I plan to!