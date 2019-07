This is not a drill! In case you missed Luke Islam’s audition with Broadway musical Waitress‘ “She Used To Be Mine” on America’s Got Talent, get that box of tissue’s ready, because this 12 year old is serving up a voice as sweet at pie.

bye everyone. going to be weeping forever and ever. 😭❤️💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/2x0l79kEje — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) July 10, 2019

