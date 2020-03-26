While it’s important for everyone to stay calm and positive, it’s also important to realize that queer folks could be more impacted by COVID.

The Fenway Institute of Fenway Health released a policy brief outlining the ways in which people living with HIV and LGBTQ people are likely to be affected by COVID and the factors that may put them at elevated risk for infection.

Download a PDF of the brief here.

“Everyone is at risk of infection in this pandemic, but history shows that people who are marginalized and consequently experience disparities in health will suffer disproportionately greater harms than the general population,” said Sean Cahill, director of health policy research at The Fenway Institute. “Because of higher rates of chronic disease and risk factors like smoking and vaping, LGBTQIA+ people and people living with HIV should strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines and take care of their health as best they can right now.”

People with chronic health conditions, including HIV/AIDS, may be at elevated risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Of most concern are people living with HIV who are not treatment adherent and virally suppressed. People living with HIV should make every effort to adhere to their treatment regimen by taking their HIV medication daily and engaging in other activities to remain healthy such as eating well, exercising, and avoiding tobacco and other substances.

More specifically, people living with HIV should:

Ensure that they have at least a 30-day supply of medications on hand;

Make sure that they are up-to-date with flu and pneumonia vaccines;

Establish a plan for clinical care if isolated or quarantined, for example using telemedicine via Skype or FaceTime; and

Maintain a social network, but remotely—as social contact can help with mental health and also fights boredom.

Due to experiences of discrimination in health care settings as well as the impact of stigma and minority stress on health, LGBTQ people are more likely to have some of the underlying health conditions that could increase their vulnerability if they are exposed to the novel coronavirus.