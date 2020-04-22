Christa Hunt is the founder of Key West Burlesque and a sales representative for Monsieur Touton wines. She moved to Key West from New York City in 2005 days after Hurricane Wilma. Now, as a single parent, Christa talks about preparing for the novel coronavirus while raising her 8-year-old son, Alexander.

Hi Christa! What’s your occupation?

I am a wine rep for Monsieur Touton Ltd., and I am the director of Key West Burlesque theater company. We had a show scheduled for Friday, March 20 in Islamorada at the Village Square. We made the decision to cancel it and refund all pre-purchased tickets. It’s in the best interest of public health and safety to cancel any events during this pandemic.

You’re a single mother, right?

Yes, I am a single mother. To be more exact, I am an only parent. My son was enrolled in the Key West Art and Historical Society’s spring break camp, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Does the added worry over routine changes become more stressful than fear of the actual virus?

The schedule adjustment and the kiddo being home for the added amount of time will be trying and exhausting. My son is super active and social. He’s involved in loads of extracurricular activities, and he has play dates all of the time, which won’t be advisable.

I definitely love having extra time with him, but I realize that not being active and social leads to both of us being frustrated—only getting to spend time with each other. At the moment, the routine changes seem more stressful than fear of the virus. Trying to stay on track with my work and keeping the kiddo entertained is a lot. But I realize if we don’t all take these extra precautions to flatten the curve, things will get worse, and the stress will be more long-term.

How concerning are the current runs on groceries as a single parent?

It’s a little terrifying to think about the mass hysteria over groceries. I have tried to be careful in my shopping to not be excessive or hoard things that may be in short supply. My son and I are both healthy and I would prefer not to overstock. However, as a parent, I have to make sure my child’s needs are met. My biggest concern is not having the money to afford groceries if I’m unable to work.

Is it starting to feel like Hurricane Irma all over again, or is this worse?

Yes! This pandemic definitely brings up similar feelings to what we experienced with Irma. The worry of income loss, uncertainty of how bad this could actually be, and the inability to control what is happening around us are all-too-familiar.

What makes this worse is how widespread it is and how little we can do to protect ourselves and loved ones from the virus. With the hurricane, sooner or later it’s over, usually within a few days. This could be ongoing for months. It’s definitely much scarier!

Do you think it could get to a point where the show must go on and, financially, events have to be restored?

The vast majority of my friends and colleagues are in the entertainment, hospitality, or food and beverage industry. They are feeling a severe financial crunch. Gigs are canceled. Restaurants and bars are closing down. Everyone’s money is being affected!

But, what I’m seeing right now is a bunch of people getting creative. Instead of saying ‘the show must go on’ as usual, I hear ingenious ideas to generate income from their own homes. However, financial stress is a tricky thing. I am sure we will see people, sooner than later, restoring events and shows — if there’s an audience out there willing to attend.

When this is all over, will there be an even bigger appetite for entertainment and going out?

There always seems to be a big uptick in live entertainment after downturns like recessions and hurricanes. I imagine people will be longing for theater and excited for fun social situations. Historically, the greatest art comes out of the toughest of times. People will have loads of time on their hands to create over the next few weeks. So, I’m sure the creative gains will be tremendous!

Will burlesque be pared down to exist in an online format, or are there too many moving parts involved?

There are a lot of producers and solo performers doing online shows right now in an effort to raise money. However, burlesque is an art form best presented in a live audience format. As great as some of these online shows are, they will never take the place of a live performance. I really think people will hunger for shows when this has all settled down. There will be certain productions that continue online but will not replace full shows.

Will you be working on any apocalyptic-themed plots to perform?

I will stay away from apocalyptic plots for the time being — it’s way too close to reality! I’m sure it will influence future shows at some point. I will need to focus on fun and fantasy when this pandemic subsides. I wills probably produce some of the most positive and uplifting shows I’ve ever done for next season.

What would you most like your child to walk away with from this whole experience?

An understanding of what it means to be socially conscious. I hope to teach him, through my words and actions, that he should not selfishly disregard what is for the greater good of our community, country, or world. It’s hard not getting to hang with your friends for a few weeks. Camp being cancelled is super disappointing. But if missing out on these things helps flatten the curve, then that is what is important!