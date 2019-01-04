Two gay men just launched legal challenges against the same-gender marriage ban in Hong Kong.

According to the South China Morning Post, two separate gay men, a 21-year-old college student and a 31-year-old political activist, argued before the High Court in Hong Kong that the ban is a violation of their Bill of Rights.

The two men, aged 21 and 31, lodged a claim at Hong Kong’s high court, arguing that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is a violation of their right to equality. https://t.co/WuHng8ksqo — PinkNews (@PinkNews) January 4, 2019

The cases were brought forward last year, but only got to be heard in front of the court last week. One of those mounting the case has already married his partner, despite it not being technically legal.

Recently, Hong Kong has been more progressive on queer rights. New Now Next reports that civil partnership rights have recently been granted, and many other cases and issues are finally being heard.

So far, both parties have been cleared to go ahead with their cases. If they are successful, they could help overturn the same-gender marriage ban and make history in Hong Kong.