If you’re like me, you’ve already been ordering pumpkin spice lattes and checking out pumpkins at the grocery store like they’re hotties on Grindr. With that in mind, we’re really ready for Hex Fest.

The spooky metal/noise/punk/what have you fest is going to take the city by storm this weekend with two nights of craziness split between the Bluebird, Lost Lake, and GooseTown. The highlights are big headliners Lightning Bolt, The Body, and Pig Destroyer, and plenty of awesome bands are offering support, including Author & Punisher, Echo Beds, The Munsens, Call of the Void, and more.

Each night, music starts at 7 p.m. at all venues and goes until after midnight. East Colfax will be alive and buzzing with feedback as the three venues churn it out al night long. Hope to see you there!

Grab tickets here.