The phenomenon returns! Hamilton will be coming back to Denver next summer, August 12 to September 4, 2020.

Hamilton was last in Denver in 2018, at the Buell Theatre. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will host the show again next year.

Hamilton is still one of the most in-demand theatre tickets across the country. When it last came to Colorado, tickets sold out almost immediately, with prices reaching the thousands. The demand is expected to be just as great at the DCPA.

Even the Mayor of Denver sympathized with one Coloradan worried about ticket demand:

I hear ya! To stay up-to-date on tickets, I suggest going to: https://t.co/bMvqMDJCR1. Good luck Laurie😄 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 28, 2019

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but subscribers to the DCPA’s 2019-20 season will be able to buy tickets before the general public. Don’t throw away your shot to catch Hamilton before it leaves again!