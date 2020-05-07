GROWLr, the social networking app for bears (bigger, fuzzy men), are kicking off a series of live shows and entertainment this week. The series will be streamed through GROWLr’s new in-app broadcasting feature that was recently launched at the end of April. GROWLr Live capabilities are free to the public and allow users to meet, greet, and video chat for free. Self pronounced “ultimate big boy of rap’ Big Dipper will be hosting the first live show tonight at 7 p.m. and will have a weekly show, Big Dipper Live, every Thursday.

Creators of the app The Meet Group Inc. are a leading provider of dating apps in an effort to help create more meaningful connections. Amidst social distancing, The Meet Group Inc. realizes how important their services are more than ever and want to give users an opportunity to access them without cost. This new implementation of live performances and featured guests gives people a platform to support queer artists and take part in safe entertainment with other members of the community.

“With bars and clubs still closed and members continuing to follow government guidelines of sheltering in place, we decided to bring the colorful world of gay, nightlife entertainment to men in their homes,” said Phil Henricks, senior director of marketing at GROWLr.

Following Big Dipper Live will be a special, one-woman, drag queen comedy show by Jackie Beat. Her stand-up is entitled Shelter in Face and will be coming to you from her home to yours Saturday May, 9t at 9 p.m. Next Saturday, May 16, will also feature a prominent comedian in the drag scene, Varla Jean Merman. These one-of-a-kind comedy specials plan to provide much-needed comic relief and encourage interactive participation.

Not only are the shows going to be free to viewers, but the app is paying artists who contribute to performances. GROWLr and The Meet Group want to do everything they can to support performers while venue spaces are closed for business and regular flows of income have been largely diminished or completely lost.

Henricks also added, “LGBTQ performers are an important part of the fabric of our community. We value them as artists and are thrilled to compensate them for their participation in our programming.”

There are many more performances to be announced in the coming weeks, and we can’t wait to see who’s on the schedule. If you are interested in tuning in tonight or the next couple Saturday’s, download the GROWLr app here.