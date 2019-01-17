Into, the LGBTQ publication that was a subset of Grindr, is shutting down.

According to New Now Next, this closure was due to a “pivot to video” attitude. This news comes shortly after Into published a piece about Grindr’s former CTO and president being anti-marriage equality.

“I was really proud of getting people from the international community to tell their own stories about their own places,” former managing editor Trish Bendix told New Now Next. “It was amazing to actually speak with activists or writers or content creators. Sometimes they were very green or hadn’t even written something before or created something before, but we worked with them—working with translators, working to help craft the narrative so that they were the ones who were in charge of it.”

Bendix and her team remain hopeful that queer media outlets still in business will continue to keep up the good work of highlighting underrepresented voices in their stories. Into were a vibrant contribution to the fabric of humanity and queer culture, and they will be missed.