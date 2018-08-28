Everyone is getting stoked for Grandoozy to take over Denver with art, music, and good vibes. The brand-new music fest just announced their art lineup, and visual aficionados are no doubt getting stoked!

In line with the fest’s goals to support the local while also highlighting the national and bringing talent to Denver, Grandoozy will feature stage art and festival murals curated by local artists. Art will be everywhere, infused throughout the festival to add visual texture to the musical landscape. Fans will be able to listen to some of their favorite international acts, sip local brews, and feast their eyes on some great local talent.

Here’s the full art lineup for Grandoozy:

Stage Art:

Rock Stage

Extra Vitamins

Paper Stage

Tom Bond

Scissor Stage

Sierra Barela

Live Murals:

Friday, September 14

Drinkc

Hollis + Lana

Zach Esic Howard

Saturday, September 15

Anna Charney

Anthony Garcia Sr.

RumTum/John Hastings

Sunday, September 16

Detour

J. Garcia

Jonathan Lamb/LK MNDD