Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Everyone is getting stoked for Grandoozy to take over Denver with art, music, and good vibes. The brand-new music fest just announced their art lineup, and visual aficionados are no doubt getting stoked!

In line with the fest’s goals to support the local while also highlighting the national and bringing talent to Denver, Grandoozy will feature stage art and festival murals curated by local artists. Art will be everywhere, infused throughout the festival to add visual texture to the musical landscape. Fans will be able to listen to some of their favorite international acts, sip local brews, and feast their eyes on some great local talent.

Here’s the full art lineup for Grandoozy:

Stage Art:

Rock Stage
Extra Vitamins

Paper Stage
Tom Bond

Scissor Stage 
Sierra Barela

Live Murals:

Friday, September 14

Drinkc
Hollis + Lana
Zach Esic Howard

Saturday, September 15

Anna Charney
Anthony Garcia Sr.
RumTum/John Hastings

Sunday, September 16 

Detour
J. Garcia
Jonathan Lamb/LK MNDD

Previous ArticleVelorama Embodies Color, Culture, and Creativity
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.