After a lot of fuss and blowback facing the company, Google has finally removed a controversial conversion therapy app from their Play Store.

VICTORY: TWO is delighted that Google finally deleted a dangerous app that targeted LGBTQ youth with toxic messages of guilt and shamehttps://t.co/CKxYfS2Pgs pic.twitter.com/86lpBA0cV7 — Wayne Besen (@WayneBesen) March 29, 2019

“After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and making sure we had a thorough understanding of the app and its relation to conversion therapy, we’ve decided to remove it from the Play Store, consistent with other app stores,” said a Google representative in a statement, according to New Now Next.

“We are delighted that Google finally backed down and deleted a dangerous app that targeted LGBTQ youth with toxic messages of guilt and shame,” said Truth Wins Out executive director Wayne Besen in a statement. “It is still unfathomable why Google stubbornly defended the indefensible for months, when the hateful and destructive content in this app should have been self-evident. We hope this sends a powerful message that ‘pray away the gay’ products are unacceptable and have no place in a decent and civilized society.”