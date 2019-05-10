Whether you need an idea for a first Tinder date or a night out with the spouse, Boys in the Band is a show queer folks should go see.

They play took a big risk when it first hit stages in 1968, putting the lives of gay men on center stage. It also made a big impact during the AIDS crisis as a reminder of the richness of gay life and the threats the community was under.

Fittingly, it’s now the 50th anniversary of Boys in the Band, so we are celebrating the brave stand this play took right along with Stonewall.

If you haven’t already snagged your tickets, now is the time. The play is only running through May 26 at Vintage Theatre. Get out there and see a queer classic!