GLAAD is back, and in a big way! For the first time since 2014, the Annual GLAAD Media Awards will again honor LGBTQ-inclusive content on Broadway.

GLAAD was founded in 1985 when they began advocating for gay rights and fighting against defamatory and the sensationalized HIV and AIDS reports in the New York Times. Their first Media Awards were in 1990.The 2020 nominees for Outstanding Broadway Production include Choir Boy, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, Slave Play, and What the Constitution Means to Me.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held March 19 in New York City and April 16 in Los Angeles. Nominees are recognized in 29 English- and Spanish-language categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Drama Series, Film-Wide Release, Kids & Family Programming, Video Game, Newspaper Article, Digital Journalism Article, and Music Artist.

Previous GLAAD Award theater recipients, including off-Broadway productions, have been Rent, Angels in America, Falsettos, I Am My Own Wife, The Normal Heart, Wig Out!, The Pride, The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, A Boy and His Soul, The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, and The Little Dog Laughed.

In addition to the honoring Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway productions, GLAAD make themselves available as consultants for stage productions on LGBTQ issues. For instance, by working with the producers and creative team of Tootsie during its rehearsal process, they collaborated over any concerns from members of the transgender community.

“Part of GLAAD’s advocacy work is to consult with media creators, and the GLAAD Media Institute has also worked behind the scenes on a number of recent Broadway productions and amplified impactful shows to media and LGBTQ theatergoers,” GLAAD said in an official statement according to New Now Next.

The award “will be given to theatrical productions or performances that run in a professional Broadway theater and open during the calendar year,” according to the statement. “Revivals may be considered within the limits of the category description; however, in accordance with the overall GLAAD Media Awards criteria, the revival should include bold and original content. The Award is given to the play or musical. Writers, directors, producers, and/or actors may accept.”

Cover image courtesy of Facebook.