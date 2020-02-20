Are you a fan of the taboo: bondage, dominance, humiliation, whips, role play? Maybe you haven’t discovered your niche yet and want to explore fetish culture in a safe space with other kinky expressionists. The time has come; Tracks nightclub are hosting their annual Fetish Ball tomorrow night, February 21, for anyone and everyone who wants to get a little freaky.

Kink will be presented by Ritual Noize and Ru Entertainment, with hosts Domina Elle from Mile High Dungeon, Rufio with Ru Entertainment, Menage Life, and Isibella Karnstein with The Chateau-Cat Girl Manor. The ball is 21+ and will be an all-night, immersive experience.

Whether you’re an expert, beginner, or just want to dance the night away in some leather and fishnets, Kink will be dedicated to exploration and discovery of your deepest desires. The ball has always been about showcasing Denver’s underground culture because unconventional arousal is not something to be ashamed of. Kink is an event that is set up for people to test their boundaries in a judgement-free zone and explore one’s inner erotica.

Throughout the night, there will be upwards of 100 attendees, and the night will feature specialty performances and fetish demonstrations, including a flogging dungeon with Sanctuary LAX Mistress Jennifer from Houston Texas, a shibari and suspension station from TK with Bound Intimates, a pup play pin from Den – Pa, a waxing and electro play tasting from Shanae Adams, 20 KINKY vendors, and many more. In other words, you can expect a diverse lineup of deliciously satisfying entanglements.

With ample space and a top-tier sound system paired with their light and video technology, Tracks have all the hardware to propel this fetish ball to a new level of “kinkdom.” Music will be spinning all night, as visitors bounce from room to room. The back room will be transformed into a leather bar with aphrodisiac-inspired sounds by Tracks’ resident DJ Brent Milne. The front room will feature rotating DJs Ritual, Julian Black, and Nitrogen, tasked with ramping up all your sultry sentiments.

Tickets are just $10 dollars if you get them pre-sale at ritusalnoise.com, but will also be available at the door for an additional $5.